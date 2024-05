CADILLAC - A unique fitness experience is coming to Cadillac next month, and tickets area available now.

Resurrection Life Church is hosting Revelation Wellness, a live fitness and faith event that educates and inspires people to live healthy and whole lives.

The Rev on the Road tour will visit Cadillac on June 21-22.

For registration and more information, visit https://www.revelationwellness.org/events/rev-on-the-road/registration/.

