Website to purchase Michigan Central Station grand reopening tickets crashes ahead of sale

DETROIT — The grand reopening of Michigan Central Station in Detroit hit a snag Tuesday as the website to purchase tickets crashed.

Users reported that they couldn’t connect to the website just as tickets were set to go on sale at noon on May 21. Michigan Central officials released the following statement around 1 p.m.:

“We appreciate everyone’s excitement to participate in our Michigan Central OPEN celebration.

“Due to overwhelming demand, we have temporarily paused registration for Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central and the OPEN House experience to ensure fairness in retrieving tickets.

“Tickets are not sold out. We apologize for the inconvenience and will share a new date and time for ticket availability.

“Please stay tuned for more information.”

The train station’s grand reopening event, hosted by Ford and Michigan Central, includes an opening night concert on June 6 followed by an OPEN House from June 7-16. Officials say the first commercial riders can expect to hop aboard in the fall.

Once registration is reopened and tickets go on sale, you can purchase them and find more information here.