Traverse City takes over management of downtown parking from the DDA

TRAVERSE CITY - A change to downtown Traverse City parking’s management. The city voted May 20 to take over operations from the Downtown Development Authority.

The DDA has had the role of parking management since 1991, but parking has expanded outside of their boundaries over time. The three major funds that are included are general parking, the Hardy Parking Structure and the Old Town Parking Deck.

The parking services department has also increased exponentially over the years with 14 full time employees, one part time as needed and one seasonal employee.

Advertisement

“Immediately there’s absolutely no change is expected,” says Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe. “The lots are going to be the same. In the future, if we do talk about rate changes for parking or any kind of changes, those will be done at public meetings. That’s how we do things. So they’ll be notifications to the public and the public We’ll be able to engage with us, that’s just how it’s always been and that’s how we want to continue to do it.”

The city will now begin working with the DDA to work out transition details and reach out to property owners for parking area lease agreements.



