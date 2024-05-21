New watershed discovery center set to open in Petoskey

PETOSKEY - A grand opening next month for an educational space in Emmet County. The Ruth Tucker Ayers Watershed Discovery Center will open on June 1st in Petoskey.

Guests will be able to view aquariums, experiment with a watershed simulator, experience augmented reality for learning at the new center. The Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council aims to give the public hands on learning when it comes to education about northern Michigan’s waterways.

“It’s been a dream of the organization for a long time to take advantage of our downtown location,” says Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council Executive Director Heather Huffstutler. “And want to be able to offer the public a place to experience not just the work of the watershed council, but also, the wealth and the importance of our our region’s natural water resources.”

A grand opening celebration will be held at the center from noon to 2 on June 1st.

Regular operations will begin June 3rd.

Click here for more information.



