New Veterans Serving Veterans picnic pavilion to open May 25th

CADILLAC -- Memorial Day is less than a week away and it means so much more than the unofficial start of the summer season.

It’s a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

One of our community organizations that does that every day is Veterans Serving Veterans.

Over much of the last decade, they have built up their park on 41 Road in Cadillac that not only recognizes our heroes, but it’s also a place for the entire community to enjoy.

Their just completed picnic pavilion is a covered outdoor space, set up to host just about any type of event.

“We just got our occupancy permit and final inspection last week. So the picnic pavilion and bathrooms are going to be open for the first farmers market on the 25th of May, starting at 9:00 in the morning, running through 3:00. Vendors will show up at 7:00,” said Roger Bandeen, Director of Veterans Serving Veterans.

The first “VSV Farmer’s Market” of the season is this Saturday, May 25th, beginning at 9:00am

It will be complete with a bounce house and petting zoo for the kiddos.

Then, on Monday, they will be one of the several organizations taking part in the Cadillac Memorial Day parade. That steps off at 10:00am.