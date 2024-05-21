Four people sent to the hospital in crash in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY – The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened on May 21 involving three vehicles.

Deputies say around 3:19 in the afternoon, they were dispatched to a crash on N US 131, just north of old N US 131.

An SUV with a 40-year-old Mesick woman and her 17 and 15-year-old sons was traveling northbound on N US 131, and was slowed down due to road construction.

A commercial vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Lake City man, approached the line of slow moving traffic, but failed to slow down. That vehicle rear ended the SUV, continued down the road for a short distance, then hit another car.

The driver of the SUV and her 17-year-old son were taken to Traverse City Munson hospital with serious injuries. The 15-year-old was first taken to Cadillac Munson, then flown by Aero Med to a Grand Rapids hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the commercial vehicle had minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the third car were not hurt.

N US 131 was shut down for four hours to investigate the crash, which is still ongoing.

Wexford County Deputies were assisted by Troopers from MSP, Wexford County Emergency Manager, Manton Fire Department, Cedar Creek Fire Department, Kalkaska Ambulances, Paradise Ambulance, Haring Township Fire and Rescue, and MMR Ambulance.