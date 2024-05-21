Explore with Eric: Bellaire Area Historical Society & Museum

When strolling through downtown Bellaire in Antrim County you may not realize the rich history of the town or area without paying a visit the Bellaire Area Historical Society & Museum. Here there are numerous exhibits curated by the incredibly talented team of volunteers from the historical society that explore the area’s vibrant past as both a cultural and industrial hub in Northern Michigan.

There are many ways that you can support the dedicated team that makes it their mission to keep the history and stories of Antrim county alive for future generations.

Bellaire Historical Society

From the American Civil War to an extensive collection of graduating classes in Bellaire, there is something for every history buff and then some available for you to explore at the Bellaire Area Historical Museum. Looking for more information on a topic? Head to their research wing where you can conduct your own investigation.

For more information or to plan your trip, visit the Bellaire Area Historical Society & Museum website. A reminder that this museum is typically only open over the summer months, but the team of volunteers welcome patrons to visit outside of that by contacting the organization directly.