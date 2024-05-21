Check out the Big Rapids Farmer’s Market at its new location

With the warm weather we’ve been having lately, you might want to get out and enjoy some farmer’s markets.

The Big Rapids Farmer’s Market is now in its third week at its new location across from City Hall. It’s in an empty parking lot right next to Bernie’s Place donut shop.

“Our Fridays are definitely a sign of summer between the farmer’s market [and] the Pocket Park concert series that take place. Everybody starts getting out and enjoying the downtown on Fridays. It definitely means the seasons are changing,” said Josh Pyles, Big Rapids Farmer’s Market Master.

The market runs every Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They accept EBT cards with SNAP benefits.