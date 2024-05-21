Cavitt introduces bill to criminalize human smuggling

A northern Michigan lawmaker is encouraging the state to crack down on human smuggling.

Smuggling is separate from human trafficking, but officials say the two can often be committed together. Smuggling involves individuals usually paying others to bring them across the border, though these people are often subject to trafficking as well.

Rep. Cam Cavitt, whose district shares a water border with Canada, introduced legislation to criminalize human smuggling at the state level, which he says would help protect immigrants and Michigan residents alike.

“It is time to equip our state law enforcement with the tools they need to combat human smuggling effectively,” said Cavitt, R-Cheboygan. “By criminalizing this act at the state level, we can protect vulnerable individuals disrupt dangerous smuggling networks, and address the border crisis head on.”

Anti-smuggling laws already exist at the federal level, but the bill sponsors said this proposal would allow state prosecutors to crack down on the crime as well.

Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lake Odessa, introduced the legislation with Cavitt Tuesday.

“In Michigan specifically, the proximity of our Great Lakes ports to international borders heightens the risk of victims being abandoned in hazardous areas, leading to dehydration, starvation or exposure to extreme elements,” she said.

Encounters at the Michigan-Canada border increased from around 2,900 in 2021 to nearly 15,000 in 2023.

In 2022, over 4,000 human smuggling convictions were brought by the federal government throughout the country. The average sentence for those offenses were 15 months each.