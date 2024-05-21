Boil water notice issued for Central Lake

CENTRAL LAKE — The village of Central Lake on Tuesday issued a boil water notice.

The village experienced a water main valve break on Green Street, officials said. The break resulted in a loss of pressure for Central Lake residents.

Once water service is fully restored, residents are advised to boil their water before using, officials said, because bacterial contamination may occur in the water system. Residents and businesses, including food establishments, are affected.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended, officials said.

It’s estimated the problem will be resolved by Saturday, officials said. However, the boil water notice will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink, officials said.

For more information, visit www.centrallakemi.org or call 231-544-6483.

WHAT TO DO

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for five minutes, then let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, coffee, pop or other beverages, and preparing food until further notice.

Food establishment operators should follow the instructions in the “Emergency Action Plans for Retail Food Establishments” guide. This document is available on the Michigan Department of Agriculture Web site at www.michigan.gov/michiganprepares.



