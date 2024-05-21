Aetna Township man arrested for attacking his dad with knife, deputies say

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a man was arrested after attacking his father with a knife.

Around 10:32 p.m., deputies were sent to a residence in Aetna Township.

Investigators found that a man had assaulted his father with a knife, deputies said.

The man then threatened to harm himself, and then threatened suicide by cop if officers tried to enter the residence to arrest him, deputies said.

The Newaygo County Emergency Response Team was called out to assist deputies. A short time later the man was taken into custody unharmed, deputies said. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Newaygo County Emergency response Team and Mecosta County EMS.