Victory Cruise Lines returning to Great Lakes in 2025

CHICAGO – Victory Cruise Lines will return to the Great Lakes in 2025, Cruise the Great Lakes said Monday.

Cruise the Great Lakes, a collaboration of the region’s states, provinces and partner cruise businesses, said John Waggoner is reviving the cruise line and will be returning the Victory I and Victory II vessels to the Great Lakes region.

”We are excited to hear of John’s plans and cannot wait to see those beautiful Victory ships traversing the Great Lakes,” said Anna Tanski, tourism director for Cruise the Great Lakes. “John and his team always believed that the Great Lakes region was ideal for the intimate cruise ships, and he knows how much we have to offer.”

Advertisement

Cruise the Great Lakes projects vessels will make nearly 600 port visits in 2024, bringing over 20,000 individual passengers to Great Lakes cities – roughly double that of a decade ago. Regional ports are anticipated to see total estimated cruise passenger visits of over 140,000 in 2024.

Cruise lines operating on the Great Lakes in 2024 include Pearl Seas Cruises, Viking Cruises, St. Lawrence Cruise Lines, Ponant, Hapag-Lloyd and Plantours Cruises.