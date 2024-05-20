NCMC’s new Timberwolves Thrive program gets high school kids college-ready

PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College (NCMC) announced the launch of Timberwolves Thrive, a free five-week summer program designed to help students build confidence, sharpen study strategies and be college-ready by Fall 2024.

Timberwolves Thrive offers a comprehensive support system that includes breakfast and lunch provided daily, transportation assistance (up to $175 in gas cards or bus fare), a stipend of up to $25 per day, and all program materials, textbooks, and laptops. Students who finish the program, and enroll and attend fall classes at NCMC, get to keep the laptop.

“Timberwolves Thrive will provide students with access to important support services, guidance on financial aid, opportunities to strengthen English and math competencies, and access to essential learning materials,” said NCMC Vice President of Student Affairs Renee DeYoung.

Advertisement

The program is open to all new-to-college students who have earned a high school diploma or GED — from recent high school graduates to adult learners — regardless of which Michigan college they plan to attend. However, students who have earned college-level credit for math or English are not eligible for the program.

Michigan’s FY2023 budget allocated $10 million for academic catch-up programs like Timberwolves Thrive. Administered by the Michigan Community College Association, the initiative supports community colleges’ efforts to combat learning loss among recent high school graduates, whose in-person learning was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These programs provide the environment and skills to prepare students for college-level coursework, making their transition to college easier and setting them up for continued success,” said DeYoung.

Timberwolves Thrive runs July 15 - Aug. 15, Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at NCMC’s Gaylord Center (620 E. 5th Street, Gaylord). Program space is limited to ensure students receive personalized support and guidance. Students are encouraged to register online by June 15. For additional details or to apply, visit https://www.ncmich.edu/academics/timberwolves-thrive.html.