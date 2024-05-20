Explore with Eric: Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail

I wrap up my time in Benzie County by meeting up with Jim Gribble a representative with the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail system. This group has made it their mission to not only preserve the beautiful Betsie Valley Trail, but to expand and maintain it for future generations to enjoy.

Betsie Valley Trail

Containing beautiful scenery, picturesque small towns, and a vibrant community this 22 mile long trail extends from Frankfort, through Elberta and Beulah, all the way to Thompsonville in Benzie county.

The trail is utilized both by bicycles and pedestrians, most of the trail also being accessible to your furry friends.

A great way to support the organization is participating in their upcoming Brew to Brew Trail Day which will take place on Saturday June 29th, rain or shine.

For more information on Brew to Brew and the trail itself, visit the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail website.