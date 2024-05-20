Early registration open for Leelanau Harvest Tour in September

SUTTONS BAY — Early registration is now open for the Leelanau Harvest Tour.

It’s a great event for cyclists looking for a little adventure in Northern Michigan. You can choose between a 20-, 40- and 100-mile trip, starting and finishing at Herman Park in Suttons Bay.

It’s happening Sept. 21 and the scenery takes riders past orchards, vineyards and dunes to show off what the county has to offer. Maps will also be provided to keep everyone on track.

“It builds community by having everyone come together for a ride through beautiful Leelanau County in September,” said tour director Bill Danly. “It’s such a beautiful place to ride a bike. These are generally not crowded roads because we’re on back roads, very little riding on M-22 itself.”

Meals will also be provided along the routes. To find out more or to register, click here.