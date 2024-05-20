Cheboygan caregiver and his wife charged with embezzling from a vulnerable adult

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on April 26 about possible embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.
“A family member assisted the victim in reporting that checks were written from the victim’s investment account over the course of a year resulting in a large loss of funds,” said Undersheriff Josh Ginop.
The investigation led to the arrest of the caregiver, Edward John Guyette II, and his wife, Jessica Marie Guyette, both from Cheboygan.
Edward Guyette is charged with:
- Conducting a criminal enterprise, 20 year felony
- 33 counts of uttering and publishing, 14 year felonies
- 33 counts of forgery, 14 year felonies
- Conspiracy to interfere in a criminal case, 10 year felony
- Larceny $20,000 or more
Jessica Guyette is charged with:
- Conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise, 20 year felony
- Conspiracy to commit embezzlement rom a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more, 20 year felony
- Conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, 14 year felony
- Conspiracy to commit forgery, 14 year felony
- Conspiracy to commit interfere in a criminal case, 10 year felony
Undersheriff Ginop said the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.