Cheboygan caregiver and his wife charged with embezzling from a vulnerable adult

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on April 26 about possible embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

“A family member assisted the victim in reporting that checks were written from the victim’s investment account over the course of a year resulting in a large loss of funds,” said Undersheriff Josh Ginop.

The investigation led to the arrest of the caregiver, Edward John Guyette II, and his wife, Jessica Marie Guyette, both from Cheboygan.

Edward Guyette is charged with:

Conducting a criminal enterprise, 20 year felony

33 counts of uttering and publishing, 14 year felonies

33 counts of forgery, 14 year felonies

Conspiracy to interfere in a criminal case, 10 year felony

Larceny $20,000 or more

Jessica Guyette is charged with:

Conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise, 20 year felony

Conspiracy to commit embezzlement rom a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more, 20 year felony

Conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, 14 year felony

Conspiracy to commit forgery, 14 year felony

Conspiracy to commit interfere in a criminal case, 10 year felony

Undersheriff Ginop said the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.