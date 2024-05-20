Blow off some steam at Mi Smash Therapy in Traverse City

If you’re looking for a way to blow off some steam as you head into a new week, check out the new business that just opened up in Grand Traverse County.

Mi Smash Therapy is a smashing room that allows for a safe and controlled environment where you literally just get to smash stuff! It’s not your average type of therapy but it’s a great way to release some stress and take some weight off of your shoulders.

There are 3 different smashing rooms where you are provided with plenty of breakables. It’s an opportunity to break stuff without any consequences. Owners, Mandy and Adam Barlow are also doing their part to recycle and re-purpose items throughout the process.

“We’ve partnered with a few wineries and restaurants in our area as well as resale shops. There’s a lot of items that were originally just going into the trash that we’ve stepped in and helped give a second lease on life. And then we’ve also partnered with some local artist who are glass artists and they’re coming in and partnering with us. And now these glass items are continuing on to another life,” said co-owner Mandy Barlow.

You can check out the smashing rooms on your own, with a group of friends, for a date night, or even a team building exercise with co-workers.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to Mi Smash Therapy for a ‘smashing’ good time!





