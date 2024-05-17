Workplace mental health issues falling from pandemic highs; officials urge more action

Mental health among Michigan workers is on the upswing, but more measures need to be taken, according to a presentation from the office of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Sean Egan, deputy director of the department’s labor office, presented the state’s report to lawmakers this week. The report shows improving mental health among workers — but officials stressed that more still needs to be done.

“And the way that you deactivate the stress response is to get away from the stress,” Egan said.

Advertisement

Egan singled out how the body’s response to workplace stress, which is the most common type for workers, can automatically set workers up for more negative side effects.

“What happens immediately is you start to have things like anger, and anxiety, and body aches, and brain fog and confusion,” he said.

According to Mental Health America, over 80% of workers feel emotionally drained, one level below burnout.

Worker stress and depression increased during the early and middle stages of the pandemic, rising from 11% in 2019 to around 40% in 2021. That figure has dropped closer to 30%, but concerns still remain about worker mental health.

Advertisement

“As long as that stress response is activated, there’s some cortisol and adrenaline rushing through your body,” he said. “And what you’re going to have there is severe health outcomes, physical health outcomes, from the chronic stress that you’re enduring, which includes all the things you can see here and in the report. Things like diabetes, hypertension, it can also push you to addiction. But the most common outcomes are anxiety and depression.”

With the rise in mental health issues in recent years, employers are paying more attention to the needs of their workers. And that attention seems to help their bottom line too.

Egan presented data showing a return of $4 for every $1 invested by an employer into mental health treatment.

Mentally healthy employees are about 70% more likely to stick with a current job and significantly less likely to experience burnout than stressed coworkers.

Advertisement

“This is a real big area where we can have big improvements in the workplace — not only the impact in the workplace, in and of itself, but carry out into our communities. So we see this as as the intervention point.”

Egan also emphasized that mental health issues can impact anyone, regardless of their specific job or personal situation.

“One thing I really love is telling people that there’s nothing wrong with you. Like, this is normal stuff,” he said. “This is how people are, this is how humans are, this is how I am, and kind of being able to break stigma as well.”

Resources for workplace and general mental health can be found with the state of Michigan here.