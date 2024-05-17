The Devil Came to Michigan: The Bath School massacre part 3

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in 2023

UPDATE 8/24/2023 6:45 p.m.

We’ve recounted the events of the Bath School disaster that happened back in 1927 where a man committed a series of violent acts, including blowing up the school near Lansing, killing 38 elementary school children and six adults.

Advertisement

It still remains the deadliest school massacre in American history.

In the final part of this special presentation, videographer Josh Monroe talks to family members of survivors and why the community continues to memorialize the lives lost.

For more information on the history of the Bath School, you can also check out the Bath School Museum either on Facebook or through their website, or you can check out the following books endorsed by the museum:

“Bath Massacre: America’s First School Bombing” by Arnie Bernstein

“The Bath School Disaster” by Monty Ellsworth

“Mayday” by Grant Parker

UPDATE 8/23/2023 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Devil Came to Michigan: The Bath School massacre part 2

On Tuesday we brought you the first part of the Bath School massacre story, which detailed the tragic day in 1927 that killed 46 people all because of an act of violence committed by a man named Andrew Kehoe.

Now, we hear from family members of survivors in the second part of this special presentation.

RELATED: Son of Couple Who Survived the Bath School Disaster Says We Can Learn from the Past

8/22/2023 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Devil Came to Michigan: The Bath School massacre part 1

Almost 100 years ago an act was committed in Bath, Michigan, that was so violent it’s still the most deadly attack on a school in America to this day, claiming 46 lives.

That act of violence was committed by a man named Andrew Kehoe, who wired the building with dynamite and set the timer to go off at 8:45 a.m. on May 18, the last real school day of the year.

Videographer Josh Monroe takes us back to that day in 1927 in part one of this three part special presentation.

Watch the full interviews here.



