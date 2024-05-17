So many dogs! You told us these are your favorite types of pups

Question of the Week: Favorite breed of dog

In honor of the recent Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, we asked 9&10 viewers to share their favorite type of dog. We got A LOT of replies, so we’ll post a handful below, and then check out even more (plus lots of photos!) on our Facebook page here.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE? We’ll post our next Question of the Week on the 9&10 Facebook page on Monday, so be on the lookout for it!

Golden Retriever ... or better yet a rescue!

Advertisement

- Heather Nimlin Lovell

Rough Collie!

- Sheila F Rice

Or Smooth collie!

Advertisement

- Karen Vouaux Sharp

Belgian Malinois

- Holly Bluer

Hard for me to choose between a basset and a beagle

Advertisement

- Elizabeth Holbrook

German Shepherd

- Ashley Straus

Pitbull

Advertisement

- Reggie Silverwood

Cane Corso

- Kiara Zynewicz

Great Dane

- Lisa LaCross

Beagles are my absolute favorite but I could love them all

- Deborah Snyder

St. Bernard

- Victoria Hinojosa-Talaga

Frenchies

- Danielle Kline

Australian Labradoodles and Deutsch Langhaar!

- Nettie Greer White

Of course the poodle mixes.

- Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect

My chocolate Lab Gunner!

- Kandi Martin

Chihuahua

- Cindy Crandall

Mini Australian Shepherd

- Anna Hutchinson

Boxers

- Olivia Champion

Springer Spaniels!

- Linda Ladanyi Reynolds

And lastly, we couldn’t agree more:

Just DOGS love them all!!

- Malissa Grissom



