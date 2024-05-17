Sen. Gary Peters receives Willard J. Smith Meritorious Award for passing CADETS Act

TRAVERSE CITY — Senator Gary Peters made a visit to Traverse City on May 17 to accept the Willard J. Smith Meritorious Award at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy.

It’s an accolade Sen. Peters received for passing his CADETS Act into law in June of 2023. The act eliminated previous age restrictions for receiving student incentive payment program benefits.

Cadets can now receive up to $64,000 over four years to help offset the costs of schooling.

“The maritime industry powers the economy of our state,” said Sen. Peters. “We simply would not have the strong, vibrant economy that we have without a maritime industry able to use the Great Lakes to transport vital materials, materials that support manufacturing, food and agricultural products that help feed the not only our country but the world pass through these waterways as well.”

Sen. Peters was also invited on a three-hour voyage with the Great Lakes Maritime Academy students after accepting his award.