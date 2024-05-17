Habitat for Humanity helps local families find housing

Local families got the keys to their new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit striving to build stability and self-reliance with families in need. They help families find affordable mortgages and help them build their new home.

It was a happy day Wednesday for a family in Manton, as they toured their new place after all the hard work.

“A single adult family needs 300 hours of sweat equity. That is actually time that they spend at the build site. Time to work on the house. They have classes. They have homebuyer education. They have financial management,” said Amy Gibbs of the Cadillac Area Habitat for Humanity.

Since 1987, the Cadillac Area Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 40 families find safe, permanent, affordable housing.