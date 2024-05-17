Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday, May 17

National Safe Boating week starts May 18, a global effort put fort by the National Safe Boating Council, The United States Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. The Flo-Tilla Commander Dick Lavanture and Chief of Staff Jim Frick share more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - National Safe Boating Week

From 1-5 p.m. this Sunday, the Clare County Animal Shelter is holding their 50′s Sock Hop Fundraiser, volunteer Linda Delong shares details.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Clare County Animal Shelter

Learn all about the MyNorth Vacation guide, featuring all sorts of happenings this summer in Northern Michigan.



