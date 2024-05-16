Pit Spitters announce new non-profit Community Foundation program

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced their new extension of the Community Foundation, an organization that will help various programs in the community.

Events during the 2024 season will now be under the non-profit’s umbrella including raffles, a pinch hitter program, and a reading program. Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm says it’s all about furthering their mission to help local organizations continue to thrive.

“We the Pit Spitters, are a platform and a vessel for amazing and incredible opportunities for the people that’s supported so much, the community,” says Holm. “It’s the least we could do to give back and try and build some equity back for them and show them how much we appreciate them. A lot of these programs are already running. We’ve just put a formal name to it now so that the community can find out more about it.”

The Pit Spitters season kicks off May 29.

You can learn more about the Pit Spitters Community Foundation by clicking here.