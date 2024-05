In this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, we introduce you to the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, a network of hope.

From suicide prevention to cognitive disabilities to substance abuse disorder and other mental health challenges, the DWIHN is within reach for out-patient, residential, and in-home services. You can watch a preview of this week’s episode above.

