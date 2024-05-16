Mackinac Bridge repaving completion delayed several weeks

ST. IGNACE — The first season of a two-season repaving project on the Mackinac Bridge’s north viaduct and approach truss spans, originally scheduled to be completed by May 23, will not be complete until June 7, officials said Thursday.

Citing additional patching work and an inability to field full work crews, project contractor Zenith Tech says it will not be able to meet its original completion date or reopen the bridge prior to Memorial Day as called for in the contract.

”We have not only allowed, but strongly encouraged, the contractor to work around the clock and through weekends to get this project wrapped up ahead of the surge of traffic we expect for the holiday weekend,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri. “We know that having lane closures on the bridge for Memorial Day travel will result in delays and backups, so we ask customers to be patient and consider crossing at off-peak times.”

Repaving, deck repairs, and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes of the bridge began March 25. Traffic is being maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction.

Work was scheduled early in the year to help minimize delays to traffic and disruptions to special events on the bridge.

Weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., often resulting in traffic backups, even with all toll lanes open. Drivers should consider crossing at off-peak times or prepare for delays.

Wide-load restrictions are in place in both directions for any vehicles wider than 10 feet during construction. Wider loads will be allowed to cross once per day between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and traffic will be stopped for brief periods for those crossings.

Work will resume in late March 2025 with repaving of the two southbound lanes. The overall project is scheduled to be completed, with all lanes reopened, by May 22, 2025.

Live traffic camera views of the bridge, updates on bridge conditions, toll rates, and information on the MacPass program can all be found on the MBA website: www.MackinacBridge.



