Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday, May 16

On National Horse Rescue Adoption Day, Barb Lee of the Northern Michigan barn Horse North Rescue shares their mission and spreads awareness on adopting horses.

Graduation season is on the horizon, millions of students are preparing for college. According to Fidelity Investments, data shows two in three students graduate with student loan debt. Amanda Hahnel, shares more on student debt.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Fidelity Investments

East Bay Township has designated a new East Bay “Beach District”, designed to give more attention and access to spots for recreation. Claire Karner explains more on the process of planning and zoning.