FishPass construction set to begin in Traverse City on Tuesday, May 21

TRAVERSE CITY — The public should be aware that FishPass construction will begin May 21, 2024, with the installation of site fencing by the contactor Spence Bros., and the US Army Corps of Engineers. As a result, Lot J will be closed, and parking will no longer be accessible through the duration of the project.

Access to Boardman/Ottaway River

The entire south shoreline of the river and any riverwalk features between Cass and Union Street will be closed to the public for the duration of construction. The stairs on the southwest corner, near the Cass Street Bridge, will be closed at the first landing. There will be no access to the docks in this location. The riverwalk and stairs on the north side of the river, near the Union Street Bridge, will remain open during construction. Pedestrian detour signage will be installed.

Access within the Boardman/Ottaway River

The dam safety buoy line will be relocated to upstream of Cass Street Bridge. Dedicated portage points will be at Hull Park on the upstream side and Clinch Park on the downstream side. During construction, a temporary portage point will be near the stairs on the northeast corner of Union St. Bridge. The portage point at American Legion Park will be closed. In 2025, construction work will not permit any portage between Cass and Union Street.

Mobilization and site preparation is anticipated to begin in early June 2024, with heavy construction beginning in July 2024. Access to all businesses and residences will be maintained. If possible, please use alternate routes avoiding this area to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety.

FishPass is anticipated to be complete in 2027. To learn more about the FishPass project visit https://www.traversecitymi.gov/projects/fishpass.html and https://www.glfc.org/fishpass.php.