First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tour the U.P.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are traveling across Michigan the next few days stumping for President Biden. They arrived Thursday afternoon in Marquette and will end their trip Saturday in Detroit.

Flying into Chippewa County International Airport near Sault Ste. Marie later in the day, they plan to visit the Bay Mills and Sault Tribe Indian communities. On Friday at 1 p.m., they will tour the Soo Locks where construction continues on the new lock.

In 2018, former President Trump authorized funding for the $922 million expansion project at the locks. In 2022, President Biden $3.2 billion for the new lock.

We will have a crew at the Soo Locks on Friday when Dr. Jill Biden visits.