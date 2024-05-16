Dozens audition to sing the National Anthem this season at Turtle Creek Stadium

“You got to have the National Anthem to start a baseball game. And we haven’t had any fly overs yet, maybe one day. But the National Anthem and play ball is what we need every game,” said Pit Spitters General Manager Sam Connell.

The National Anthem is a staple to ballparks across America. And this week, the Traverse City Pit Spitters held auditions for community members to have the opportunity to share their talent and honor our country by singing the national anthem this baseball season.

Community members of all ages showed up to give their best shot at kicking off the ball game.

“It’s an honor to be able to begin the game by honoring our country. And I love to perform. And I’m a music teacher, so I don’t get to perform as much as I would like because I’m teaching,” said one auditionee, Lindsey Mccarty.

We can’t guarantee the same outcome from each game this season, but we can promise you an incredible National Anthem performance at each Pit Spitters game you attend from local talent right here in Northern Michigan.

Our Storyteller, Rachel Rademacher went to the stadium to get a behind the scenes look at the selection process.