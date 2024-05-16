Consumers Energy: Count On Us - EV charging stations

In the Michigan communities served by Consumers Energy, projections show the number of electric vehicles will increase to one million by 2030.

Every year, more drivers are making the switch to eco-friendly EVs to zip along with instant torque while saving money on maintenance and ever-increasing gas prices. These drivers need access to reliable and affordable charging at home, at work and on the road.

If you own an EV now or are considering one in the future, Consumers is ready to help by answering your biggest EV questions and providing an inside look into our efforts to bring Michigan into the future one mile at a time.