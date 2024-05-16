Community partners help rebuild wheelchair-accessible areas at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden

TRAVERSE CITY — This summer will be the 25th anniversary for the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden, and they’ve just been awarded an $8,000 grant to rebuild their universally accessible garden beds.

Volunteers from the U.S. Coast Guard, Traverse City Fire Department and Home Depot will all be there this weekend to help. The garden beds will be handicap accessible complete with irrigation and adaptive gardening tools.

“One of the reasons why gardening is so important, especially during the summer for some of these students, is because they don’t receive services during the school year,” says GTA Children’s Garden Executive Director Sarah Kuschell. “So the garden provides a safe space. and we use the garden as a platform to teach therapy tools and also we are just so blessed to have the space.”

The rebuilding is taking place May 18 at 1 p.m. near the library on Woodmere. GFL Environmental and Pure Waterworks even got involved to donate a dumpster and water respectively for everyone involved.

