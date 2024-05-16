71st SS Badger season is about to kick off

LUDINGTON — It’s full steam ahead in Ludington, as the long-anticipated return of the SS Badger is almost here.

The first sail of the summer season is set for Friday, May 17, marking the official start of the 2024 season.

The SS Badger is a 410-foot vessel that ferries passengers the 60 miles between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Thom Hawley, with Lake Michigan Carferry, said that last season was cut short in July after an important part of the ramping system failed.

But now that the repairs and improvements to the ramping system are complete, the SS Badger is set to return to service.

“We had a short window to prepare for our start date, but we do have a pretty good boat going across with us tomorrow, and reservations are picking up, so we’re confident as the season goes on and people recognize the ship is back in service. A lot of those people that come back with us,” said Hawley.

The SS Badger will be running Friday through Oct. 6.

For more information, please click here.