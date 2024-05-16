3 employees injured in Weyerhauser wood processing plant fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Beaver Creek Township Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured three wood processing employees on Friday.

Firefighters got the call around 12:15 p.m. from the Weyerhauser wood processing plant. They say Weyerhauser was already doing fire suppression on a silo with their own fire brigade when fire crews arrived. The silo collects sawdust.

Three employees were burnt while inspecting a hatch on a piece of equipment when the fire flared up, according to firefighters. The injuries were not reported to be life-threatening. Those employees were treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation, with no cause identified at this time.

The Grayling, Camp Grayling and Frederic Township Fire Departments all assisted.