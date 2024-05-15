The Brook of Houghton Lake hosts food drive

HOUGHTON LAKE -- The Brook of Houghton Lake is hoping to help fight food insecurity.

The senior assisted living facility is partnering up with the Roscommon County Food Pantry to hold a food drive.

Roscommon County’s executive director, Chris Ashcraft said the drive starts Wednesday, May 15th and goes through June 15th.

Donations can be dropped off at The Brook. There will be drop boxes in the reception area.

Ashcraft said the donations are critical to their operations.

“Our numbers have steadily gone up the last three years. So it’s a need. It’s a very worthwhile need. Like I said, most people know that every penny that comes in here leaves here doing what it’s supposed to be doing. There’s no administration fees, There’s no overhead. There’s no pay,” said Ashcraft.

The food pantry said high need items include, peanut butter, jelly & jam, crackers, saltines, graham crackers, cereal, breakfast bars, and oatmeal.