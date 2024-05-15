Grand Traverse Co. makes offer to purchase former Camp Greilick

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County has provided an offer to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy to purchase the former Camp Greilick property, most recently known as the Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center.

The offer is awaiting approval from the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy board.

Located in the Boardman/Ottaway River Watershed, where the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has protected numerous properties critical for the health of the watershed, the 196-acre property has 4,310 feet of frontage on Rennie, Spider, and Bass Lakes. It is near thousands of acres of protected land and provides connections to numerous trail systems.

Advertisement

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is supportive of Grand Traverse County’s vision to purchase the property, to open it to the public and especially to renew its use as a place for young people and families to experience and learn about our natural world.

Grand Traverse County has offered $100,000 in earnest money up front for purchase of the former Camp Greilick property with a purchase price of $3,000,000 and anticipates closing by September after conducting the necessary due diligence associated with this type of property purchase.



