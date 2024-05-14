Manistee man arrested for making violent threats on Facebook, deputies say

Timothy Alan Decker

WEXFORD COUNTY — In early April, a woman contacted the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post to report a family member was making violent threats against her on Facebook, troopers said.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Timothy Alan Decker from Manistee, troopers said.

The victim filed a personal protection order shortly after the postings were made, and a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant was authorized for Decker on May 8, 2024, troopers said.

Decker was arrested at his residence in Manistee on May 11 and sent to the Wexford County Jail, troopers said.

Decker was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of unlawful posting of message and habitual offender second offense notice.



