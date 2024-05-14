Judy Harrison receives Athena Leadership Award

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — A well-known business leader is being recognized for her efforts to support the Grand Traverse-area community.

Judy Harrison, co-owner of Flat Cap Ventures and founder of Community Impact Partners and High Impact Productions - which for many years was responsible for “Swingshift and the Stars” - received the 2024 Athena Leadership Award from the American Association of University Women.

The nonprofit said their goal is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

Harrison’s most recent efforts included hosting a “community impact market” for area businesses affected by the road construction near downtown Traverse City.

Harrison said she was emotional receiving the award and she’s grateful to be recognized for her work. She said it’s important to give back

“We all need to give. I feel it’s very important to support our community and the people around us. We all need to give time, talent and treasure. and whatever that is for you. It gives us purpose. There’s so much to it. and that’s what we all need to be doing,” said Harrison.

Harrison has helped raise more than $4.3 million for 122 nonprofits over 15 years with the “Swingshift and the Stars” fundraiser.