Eastern U.P. students release salmon into the river

A small school district in the Eastern U.P. spent the day stocking fish at Tahquamenon Falls.

For 13 years the K-12 community school in Paradise takes a day off to help re-stock fish in the nearby state park.

This year -- DNR officials, parents, teachers, and 46 student in Whitefish Township created a bucket-brigade from the fish-planting truck to the river near the upper falls... At the Gorge View Platform.

The Oden State Fish Hatchery... In Alanson delivered the fish.

Leading up to this event-- the students learned about the life cycle of the brown trout in class.

And yesterday -- they actually got to be a part of the release of more than 3,500 fish.

Previously the students released 80 salmon into the river after watching them grow at school.