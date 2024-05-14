Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day baking with Haley & Rachel

9&10 meteorologist Haley Fiaschetti and lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher meet up in the Heritage Kitchen to share their favorite chocolate chip recipes to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day!
Try them out at home!
Haley’s Double Chocolate Brownies:
8 oz good quality semi-sweet chocolate
12 tablespoons melted butter
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes
Rachel’s Chocolate Chip No-Bake Protein Balls
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup old-fashioned oats
2/3 cup toasted shredded coconut (optional)
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup ground flaxseed
1/3 cup honey
1 tablespoon chis seeds (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
let chill for 4 hours in fridge
roll into balls and keep refrigerated