Skip to Main
Local

66-year-old injured when her car hits a tree in Mecosta Co.

Site Staff
05/14/2024 10:51 AM EDT

MECOSTA COUNTY — On Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to West Chippewa Lake Road and Bullhead Lake Drive in Chippewa Township for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 66-year-old female from Chippewa Lake was southbound on Bullhead Lake Drive when she went off the road, hit a power pole guide wire, then hit a tree, deputies said. It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode, which caused her to go off the road, deputies said.

The driver was taken from the scene by EMS and taken to the Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Deputies were assisted on scene by Morton Township fire, Chippewa Township Fire, Michigan State Police, Huffs Towing, Mecosta County EMS, Tri County Electric and Meceola Central Dispatch.


In this article:
Mecosta County, Crash

Local Trending News

Popular