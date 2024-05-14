66-year-old injured when her car hits a tree in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY — On Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were sent to West Chippewa Lake Road and Bullhead Lake Drive in Chippewa Township for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 66-year-old female from Chippewa Lake was southbound on Bullhead Lake Drive when she went off the road, hit a power pole guide wire, then hit a tree, deputies said. It’s believed the driver suffered a medical episode, which caused her to go off the road, deputies said.

The driver was taken from the scene by EMS and taken to the Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Deputies were assisted on scene by Morton Township fire, Chippewa Township Fire, Michigan State Police, Huffs Towing, Mecosta County EMS, Tri County Electric and Meceola Central Dispatch.



