Work on Wilderness State Park upgrades wraps up

EMMET COUNTY -- Improvements on a popular state park wrapping up this week in Emmet county.

The Michigan Army National Guard and the DNR teamed up to work on these updates to wilderness state park. Over 100 national guard members of the 1430th engineer vertical construction company and the 107th battalion were there for the past 2 weeks.

Upgrades include repairing park infrastructure, resurfacing pathways, re-roofing cabins and more.

“We as Michigan National Guardsmen and soldiers can bring our families out to the state parks and say, ‘Hey, look at this cool project our unit did or look at this cool piece of history’”, says Captain Trevor Kay with the Michigan National Guard. “We were able to preserve some of the cabins that are being roofed out here by the 1430 Engineer Company, our historic cabins that have been in the state parks for, you know, 50 plus years.”

That work by the national guard was completed May 13th. The park has their own projects that are scheduled to be completed on May 18th.