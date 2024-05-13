United Way of Gratiot & Isabella Counties offers matching grants for Clothing Inc.

The United Way of Gratiot and Isabella Counties is giving a shot in the arm to another local non-profit in the area.

The president and CEO of Gratiot and Isabella Counties, Annie Sanders said they are matching grants up to $15,000, donated to Clothing Inc., for the month of May.

Clothing Inc. is a non-profit in Mt. Pleasant that provides free clothing to anyone in need and also helps connect people with other resources in the area.

Advertisement

Sanders said they chose Clothing Inc. because of the important work they do.

“The truth of the matter is that individuals right here in our community are, are absolutely struggling to make ends meet. And we see the effects of the pandemic and now the inflation and just the cost of everything is so high. So, organizations like Clothing Inc that reduce that barrier for households that are struggling to make ends meet, just make a huge difference,” said Sanders.

Clothing Inc. said because of the continued support of the community, they have been able to give away clothes to more than 44,000 people in the area.

To donate, the easiest way to give is by texting Clothing to 91999 or by clicking the give now link.