Traverse City West High School holds student voter registration day

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City area Public Schools held their voter registration session today for high school students. The Traverse City West student senate hosted and it gave future voters the information they need and encouraged them to register.

Voting can only be done at the age of 18, but being registered requires you to be at least 16.

TC West student senators say it’s great to get their fellow students involved.

“I think that it’s well, not only important for democracy in general, but I think it get students involved,” says Sole Demeuse on the Traverse City West High School Student Senate. “As a student senator at my school, I feel like it’s really important to have student participation and whether it’s in things like this voter registration or even school sports or anything. And I just think this is a step we have to take to encourage people to participate.”

Traverse City Central will be hosting a voter registration event on may 20th.