The One Up XP Show - Episode 115: Contraband Police, Pistons GT & A Kid Again

This week on The One Up XP Show! We take you into Contraband Police! A game where you become the boarder patrol and make sure everything is in line and in order as people are trying to travel into your Country. It gets a little out of hand!

We also talk to the GM and Head Coach of the Pistons GT team Duane Burton and the Director of A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter Amy Vining! We talk to them about their latest partnership and an upcoming Rocket League tournament that will benefit the kids and families of A Kid Again! If you would like to join the Rocket League Tournament hosted by the Motor City Rivals, Pistons GT and A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter, click here!

