Rabies-positive bat found in Midland County

MIDLAND — The Midland County Department of Public Health on Monday reported that a bat found in Midland County has tested positive for rabies.

This is the first detection of rabies in Midland County since 2021.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that can be contracted by any mammal.

According to the MCDPH Medical Director Catherine M. Bodnar, MD, MPH, “Bats, skunks, raccoons, and fox are the most common carriers of rabies in Michigan. People can get rabies from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal, by direct contact through broken skin, or mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth. Wash any wound or scratch right away for 15 minutes with soap and running water and seek immediate medical treatment. Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once signs and symptoms appear, but can be prevented with timely treatment.”

In humans, the incubation period for rabies averages one to three months, but can range from days to years. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, resulting in disease within the brain and then death. If a person is exposed to rabies, the disease can be prevented with Rabies Post-exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). Treatment for exposure to a rabid animal should start as soon as possible, but within 72 hours is best.

The MCDPH reminds residents that if you find a bat in your home, do not let it go. Bat bites are so small they are often undetectable. Safely confine the bat and contact the health department at 989-832-6380 (option #1).

Public health staff is available to talk through each situation and evaluate the risk of rabies exposure. If a bat is found after business hours AND there has been a human exposure, call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department.

Immediate medical attention should be sought for bites or scratches from other wild animals as well, and the wild animal should be safely contained if possible. Do not bring bats or other wild animals to the Health Department.

The Midland County Department of Public Health recommends the following rabies prevention measures:

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or other occupied spaces. Keep doors and windows closed, or equipped with a well-fitted screen that is free of holes. Check for other small openings that could allow access. Bats can enter through holes the size of a dime.

If you find a bat, safely contain it:

Find a container like a box or a can large enough for the bat to fit in, and a piece of cardboard large enough to cover the container opening. Punch small air holes in the cardboard.

Put on leather work gloves. When the bat lands, approach it slowly and place the container over it. Slide the cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside.

Tape the cardboard to the container to secure the bat inside. Contact the health department to determine if rabies testing is needed.

Protect pet(s) (including cats, dogs, ferrets, and horses) up-to-date rabies vaccination. If a pet may have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal contact a Veterinarian for further instructions.

