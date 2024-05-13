Mackinaw City man arrested for home invasion of neighbor, police say

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinaw City Police Department said Monday that a 39-year-old man from Mackinaw City has been arrested on home invasion charges.

On Saturday, May 11, around 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in regards to a male allegedly making threats to harm others in the residence after a verbal altercation, police said.

One of the individuals being threatened left to go to a neighbor’s residence. The neighbor went outside to try to calm down the upset male but was unsuccessful, police said.

A short time later, the male opened the neighbor’s door, entered the residence and slammed the door shut, police said.

The neighbor reported that the male wanted to fight, but he refused to fight him, police said. The neighbor was about to get the male to leave his residence and then called 911.

After officers arrived and investigated, the 39-year-old male was taken into custody and is being held at the Emmet County Jail awaiting arraignment. He is being charged with one count of home invasion and two counts of intimidation, police said.



