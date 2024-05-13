Skip to Main
Go behind the scenes of the Old Town Playhouse production of ‘The Wedding Singer’

Rachel Rademacher, Jeremy Erickson
05/13/2024 5:12 PM EDT

Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us behind the scenes at the Old Town Playhouse of their current production, “The Wedding Singer.” The show runs now through May 25.

The musical is based off of the movie starring Adam Sandler that takes place in 1985. Robbie Hart is a local favorite wedding singer in New Jersey. But when he gets left at the altar, he makes it a mission to make sure every other wedding his attends ends in shambles ... like his. It’s a show that’s sure to get your toes tapping and your face smiling, and you still have a few more chances to see it!

Get tickets here.

