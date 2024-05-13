Adopt A Pet: Kitten Season!

Take a look at these faces:

TC Paws Kitten Season

It is Kitten Season here in Northern Michigan, a time where kittens will flood local shelters and rescues due to local pet owners not spaying or neutering their cats. In addition, due to the “Heat” of the season, owners should also not allow their indoor cats to roam the neighborhood as fixed or not, this is incredibly dangerous for stray and your pet.

The litter you see above is clearly terrified, having lost their mother and brought into the shelter with nowhere to turn. That is why it is CRITICAL that we as a community do the incredibly simple things to protect local animals. If you are looking for a way to take it one step further, shelters and rescues such at TC Paw Cat Rescue are in dire need of volunteering to help with the kittens and to foster some of these little ones.

TC Paw Fundraiser

Another way you can support the work being done is to participate in the TC Paw Cat Rescue Garage Sale. You can drop off items for donations on June 19 and 20 with the garage sale taking place June 21 and 22. Location to be determined.

TC Paw Cat Rescue will also have a booth set up at the Interlochen Farmers Market on May 26.

If you would like more information on how you can help your community pets this kitten season, visit the TC Paw Cat Rescue website.