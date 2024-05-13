2024 Nature School Summer Day Camp available to children in Bellaire

BELLAIRE -- A way for younger kids to get out and explore nature this summer.

Earthroots Community Co-Op is holding a nature school summer day camp for ages pre kindergarten through elementary in Bellaire. Children will engage with hands on nature experiments daily with topics about survival skills, fire starting, navigation and more.

Tuition is $240 per student for all 12 weeks and includes equipment and supplies.

Advertisement

“We’re part of nature, to respect the natural world and really just being outside builds resilience, less stress, better management of stress, good all around for our health in every way,” says Cara Gill with the Earthroots Community Co-Op.

All meetings will be held in Bellaire. You can email Earthrootscommunitycoop@protonmail.com to sign up.